Padre Pio Healing Glove at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th

Jan 27, 2025 08:41 By receptionradiokerry
Padre Pio Healing Glove at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th
Padre Pio Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th at 7.30pm.  Witness will be given by Tom Harrington, Lixnaw and is theme is ‘Acceptance and Moving Forward’.

