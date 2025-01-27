Padre Pio Healing Glove at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th

Padre Pio Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday February 11th at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Tom Harrington, Lixnaw and is theme is ‘Acceptance and Moving Forward’.
