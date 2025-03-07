Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland Tuesday March 11th

Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday March 11th at Castleisland Parish Church. St. Pio’s Devotions will commence at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome.
