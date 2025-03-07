Advertisement
Community Diary

Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland Tuesday March 11th

Mar 7, 2025 09:43 By receptionradiokerry
Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland Tuesday March 11th
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday March 11th at Castleisland Parish Church. St. Pio’s Devotions will commence at 7.30pm.  Everyone is welcome.

