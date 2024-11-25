Open Public Meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-anon St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Listowel on Nov 27th

An open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gamanon will be held in St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Mountcoal, Listowel at 8pm this Wednesday 27th November. Meeting will be followed by light refreshments. All welcome.
