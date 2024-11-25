Advertisement
Community Diary

Open Public Meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-anon St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Listowel on Nov 27th

Nov 25, 2024 11:55 By receptionradiokerry
Open Public Meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-anon St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Listowel on Nov 27th
Share this article

An open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gamanon will be held in St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Mountcoal, Listowel at 8pm this Wednesday 27th November. Meeting will be followed by light refreshments.  All welcome. 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Recovery Haven Kerry, will host a drop-in support and information morning at Cahersiveen Social Services Building, this Thursday, Nov 28th
Advertisement
Charity concert in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney this Sunday
Castlemaine Community Centre inaugural food and craft fair Dec 6th to 8th 
Advertisement

Recommended

Members of Kerry County Council meeting to discuss local authority budget for 2025
Recovery Haven Kerry, will host a drop-in support and information morning at Cahersiveen Social Services Building, this Thursday, Nov 28th
Charity concert in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney this Sunday
Castlemaine Community Centre inaugural food and craft fair Dec 6th to 8th 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus