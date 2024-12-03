Advertisement
Community Diary

Open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon in Tralee on December 4th

Dec 3, 2024 09:24 By receptionradiokerry
Open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon in Tralee on December 4th
Share this article

An Open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon will be held at the Austin Stacks Clubrooms, Connolly Park, Tralee at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 4th. Meeting will be followed by light refreshments. All Welcome.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Flower & Garden Club presents its Floral Christmas Gala this Monday December 2nd
Advertisement
Kerry Choral Union's Gala Concert 'O Holy Night' performs at St John's Church, Castle Street, Tralee on December 8th
Castleisland Bingo continues this and every Tuesday night at the Community Centre
Advertisement

Recommended

Kelleher set to remain in for goal for Liverpool
Two awards for Kerry store at the National Grocery Retail Awards
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Billy O’Shea’s elections director adamant two-candidate strategy in Kerry wouldn’t have worked
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus