Open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon in Tralee on December 4th

An Open public meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon will be held at the Austin Stacks Clubrooms, Connolly Park, Tralee at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 4th. Meeting will be followed by light refreshments. All Welcome.
