Advertisement
Community Diary

November Mass for all those who have died at University Hospital Kerry

Nov 3, 2022 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
November Mass for all those who have died at University Hospital Kerry November Mass for all those who have died at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

The annual November Mass for all those who have died at University Hospital Kerry will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Castle St Tralee on Monday 14th November at 7pm.  Mass will also be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus