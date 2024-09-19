Advertisement
NEWKD is holding open mornings to highlight and celebrate the work of Local Development Companies

Sep 19, 2024 11:05 By receptionradiokerry
NEWKD is holding open mornings to highlight and celebrate the work of Local Development Companies
NEWKD is holding open mornings to highlight and celebrate the work of Local Development Companies in Listowel Monday 23rd, Tralee Tuesday 24th and Castleisland Wednesday 25th from 10am to 1pm. All welcome

