Community Diary

New Spring Time Community Cork Ecumenical Prayer Afternoon

Feb 10, 2025 11:56 By receptionradiokerry
New Spring Time Community Cork Ecumenical Prayer Afternoon
New Spring Time Community Cork invite you to an afternoon of Ecumenical Prayer this Saturday February 15th from 2-4pm in Ballyvourney Hall P12 HW02. Speakers Barbara Harris and Janice Carrig. Praise and Worship.

