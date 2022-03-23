Advertisement
New Dates for Killorglin Archives play Hunger Strike and the Symposium

Mar 23, 2022 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
Killorglin Archives play Hunger Strike and the Symposium scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled, play will resume next week on March 31st and April 1st.   Bookings CYMS 066 9790961

