Oct 9, 2024 07:41 By receptionradiokerry
Moyvane Bingo every Thursday night at 8.00pm in the Marian Hall, Moyvane. Prize money €3,000, plus Spin the Wheel and win up to €2,000. Buses from North Kerry & West Limerick to Moyvane every Thursday night

Kerry IFA County Executive Thurs. 10th October at 8.30pm
John Mitchel’s GAA Bingo continues every Wednesday and Friday night
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings this Tuesday October 8th at Castleisland Parish Church
