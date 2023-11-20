Advertisement
Community Diary

Moving Forward in Hope - Monday November 27th, 2023

Nov 20, 2023 11:48 By receptionradiokerry
Join this Diocesan Webinar exploring the future of your Parish, Pastoral area, and Church Community: Moving Forward in Hope, next Monday night, November 27th at 7.30. Register on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

