Monument unveiling in Knocknagoshel

Centenary memorial commemoration and unveiling of a monument dedicated to Dan Murphy the blacksmith volunteer and the women of Cumann na mban takes place in Knocknagoshel village this Saturday the 25th of March at 2pm.
