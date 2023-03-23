Advertisement
Community Diary

Monument unveiling in Knocknagoshel

Mar 23, 2023 10:03 By receptionradiokerry
Monument unveiling in Knocknagoshel Monument unveiling in Knocknagoshel
Share this article

Centenary memorial commemoration and unveiling of a monument dedicated to Dan Murphy the blacksmith volunteer and the women of Cumann na mban takes place in Knocknagoshel village this Saturday the 25th of March at 2pm.

 

 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus