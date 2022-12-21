Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family. Doors 7pm, bingo 8pm sharp. €3,000 in prizes. Large books only €10, small books only €8 both including jackpot sheets.
Advertisement
Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family. Doors 7pm, bingo 8pm sharp. €3,000 in prizes. Large books only €10, small books only €8 both including jackpot sheets.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus