Advertisement
Community Diary

Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family. 

Dec 21, 2022 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family.  Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family. 
Share this article

Monster Fundraising bingo, Old Hall Milltown, St. Stephen’s night, Festive fun for all the family.  Doors 7pm, bingo 8pm sharp. €3,000 in prizes. Large books only €10, small books only €8 both including jackpot sheets.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus