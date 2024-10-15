Advertisement
Community Diary

Mission Month Webinar Thursday 17th October, 2024.

Oct 15, 2024 09:13 By receptionradiokerry
Mission Month Webinar Thursday 17th October, 2024.
Participate from home in the Mission Month Webinar to hear Sr Anne Carbon, speak on this year’s theme. It’s on Thursday October 17th at 7 30pm. Register on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

