Advertisement
Community Diary

Milltown Listry Parish Draw

Nov 26, 2024 11:40 By receptionradiokerry
Milltown Listry Parish Draw
Share this article

The Milltown Listry Parish Draw cards are being distributed to every home in the parish at the moment.  Funds are needed for the upkeep of the parish.  Draw will take place on December 9th.  Your support is appreciated.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Open Public Meeting of Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-anon St. Senans’ GAA Clubrooms, Listowel on Nov 27th
Advertisement
Recovery Haven Kerry, will host a drop-in support and information morning at Cahersiveen Social Services Building, this Thursday, Nov 28th
Charity concert in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney this Sunday
Advertisement

Recommended

Denis Leamy signs two-year contract extension with Munster
Person struck by train near Killarney
Cork Irish Racing Boat “SWUZZLEBUZZLE” and MTU student wins for Second Year in a Row
Boxer Dog Missing from Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus