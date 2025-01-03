Mercy Mounthawk present the Wiz at Siamsa Tire Tralee

Mercy Mounthawk returns to Siamsa Tire to present it’s 21st show "The Wiz" - a retelling of the classic "The Wizard of Oz". Shows take place from Wednesday 16th to Saturday 18th January at 8pm. Bookings on www.siamsatire.com
