Community Diary

Mercy Mounthawk present the Wiz at Siamsa Tire Tralee

Jan 3, 2025 12:11 By receptionradiokerry
Mercy Mounthawk present the Wiz at Siamsa Tire Tralee
Mercy Mounthawk returns to Siamsa Tire to present it’s 21st show "The Wiz" - a retelling of the classic "The Wizard of Oz". Shows take place from Wednesday 16th to Saturday 18th January at 8pm.  Bookings on www.siamsatire.com

