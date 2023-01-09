Mercy Mounthawk present High School The Musical.

Mercy Mounthawk present
"High School Musical"
from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire
Advertisement
Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees.
Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.
Mercy Mounthawk present
"High School Musical"
from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire
Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees.
Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus