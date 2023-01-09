Advertisement
Community Diary

Mercy Mounthawk present High School The Musical.

Jan 9, 2023 11:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mercy Mounthawk present High School The Musical. Mercy Mounthawk present High School The Musical.
Share this article

Mercy Mounthawk present

"High School Musical"

from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire

Advertisement

Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees.

Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus