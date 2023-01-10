Mercy Mounthawk present High School Musical at Siamsa Tire 18th-21st January

Mercy Mounthawk present High School Musical from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire. Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees. Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.
Advertisement
Mercy Mounthawk present High School Musical from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire. Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees. Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus