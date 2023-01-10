Advertisement
Mercy Mounthawk present High School Musical at Siamsa Tire 18th-21st January

Jan 10, 2023 11:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mercy Mounthawk present High School Musical  from Wednesday 18th-to Saturday 21st January in Siamsa Tire.  Student tickets €16, adult tickets €21 excluding booking fees. Purchase online or by phone from Siamsa.

