Memorial Wreath laying service for all those lost at sea and deceased Fishermen & Sailors

Aug 22, 2024 12:20 By receptionradiokerry
Memorial Wreath laying service for all those lost at sea and deceased Fishermen & Sailors
A Memorial Wreath laying service for all those lost at sea, and for all fishermen and sailors who have passed away will be held at the Marina, Fenit at 7pm this evening. All welcome.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

