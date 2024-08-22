Memorial Wreath laying service for all those lost at sea and deceased Fishermen & Sailors

A Memorial Wreath laying service for all those lost at sea, and for all fishermen and sailors who have passed away will be held at the Marina, Fenit at 7pm this evening. All welcome.
