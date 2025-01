Marian Players Rathmore Panto presents Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs at Rathmore Community Centre this Saturday January 25th, Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th & Saturday 1st February. Night Shows at 7-30pm & Matinees on Sunday January 26th & February 1st at 3pm. All proceeds to Kerry Parents & Friend Association. For Bookings Phone 085 2031730

