Community Diary

Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December

Dec 5, 2024 12:21 By receptionradiokerry
Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December
Ballyheigue Drama Society present Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December at 8pm. Proceeds in aid of Irish Pilgrimage Trust. Tickets €15 from 087 6963814 or at door. 

