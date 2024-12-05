Ballyheigue Drama Society present Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December at 8pm. Proceeds in aid of Irish Pilgrimage Trust. Tickets €15 from 087 6963814 or at door.
