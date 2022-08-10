Knocknagoshel Harvest Festival Bingo this Sun Aug 14th

Knocknagoshel Harvest Festival Bingo takes place at the Knocknagoshel Community Centre at 8pm this Sunday August 14th. Fantastic prizes to be won. Bingo books €10 for adults and €5 for children are available on the evening.
Advertisement
