Knocknagoshel Harvest Festival Bingo this Sun Aug 14th

Aug 10, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
Knocknagoshel Harvest Festival Bingo takes place at the Knocknagoshel Community Centre at 8pm this Sunday August 14th. Fantastic prizes to be won. Bingo books €10 for adults and €5 for children are available on the evening.

