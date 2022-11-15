Advertisement
Community Diary

Killarney Comhaltas ‘Rambling House’ at 8pm this Friday November 18th

Nov 15, 2022 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Killarney Comhaltas 'Rambling House' at 8pm this Friday November 18th
Killarney Comhaltas would like to invite you to a fundraising ‘Rambling House’ at 8pm this Friday November 18th at the Old Killarney Inn, Aghadoe. Admission €5 at the door on the night.

