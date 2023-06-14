Advertisement
Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival Weekend June 24th & 25th

Jun 14, 2023 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Come to Kilflynn for the Enchanted Fairy Festival Weekend June 24th & 25th . Fairy parade Saturday evening at 4pm, and the fairy trail opens Sunday 11am. Get your tickets now on Eventbrite!

