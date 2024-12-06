Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market Sunday December 8th

The Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market takes place tomorrow, Sunday 8th December, from 12 to 5pm. Lots of tables with arts & crafts, Christmas wreaths. Come and have glass of mulled wine or cup of tea.
Advertisement
The Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market takes place tomorrow, Sunday 8th December, from 12 to 5pm. Lots of tables with arts & crafts, Christmas wreaths. Come and have glass of mulled wine or cup of tea.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus