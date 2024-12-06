Advertisement
Community Diary

Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market Sunday December 8th

Dec 6, 2024 09:57 By receptionradiokerry
Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market Sunday December 8th
Share this article

The Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market takes place tomorrow, Sunday 8th December, from 12 to 5pm.  Lots of tables with arts & crafts, Christmas wreaths.  Come and have glass of mulled wine or cup of tea.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland on December 10th
Advertisement
Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December
ICSA AGM on Friday December 6th
Advertisement

Recommended

St Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland on December 10th
Newly assisted-living house in Tralee receives glowing review
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus