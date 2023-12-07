Kielduff Community Centre Christmas Market this Sunday December 10th

Kielduff Community Centre are hosting a Christmas Market this Sunday December 10th from 1pm to 5pm. Free Admission. All Welcome. There will Arts & Crafts, baked goods and more on the day.
