Kielduff Community Centre Christmas Market this Sunday December 10th

Dec 7, 2023 10:18 By receptionradiokerry
Kielduff Community Centre are hosting a Christmas Market this Sunday December 10th from 1pm to 5pm. Free Admission. All Welcome. There will Arts & Crafts, baked goods and more on the day.

