Community Diary

Kerry webinars for Mission 2025

Jan 14, 2025 09:19 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry webinars for Mission 2025
Participate from home in a series of Diocese of Kerry webinars for Mission 2025. Four evenings of talks beginning Sunday 19th January at 8:00pm. Register on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

