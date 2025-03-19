Kerry IFA Co. Executive Meeting - Killorglin March 20th

Kerry IFA Co. Executive Meeting takes place at 8.30pm this Thursday March 20th at Maine Valley Golf Club, Killorglin. Guest speakers will discuss Designated Grounds, SPA’s, SAC’s, Re-wetting and GAEC2. All welcome.
