Community Diary

Kerry IFA Co. Executive Meeting - Killorglin March 20th

Mar 19, 2025 12:06 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry IFA Co. Executive Meeting - Killorglin March 20th
Kerry IFA Co. Executive Meeting takes place at 8.30pm this Thursday March 20th at Maine Valley Golf Club, Killorglin. Guest speakers will discuss Designated Grounds, SPA’s, SAC’s, Re-wetting and GAEC2.  All welcome.

