KERRY IFA AGM THURSDAY 6TH FEBRUARY, 2025

Feb 4, 2025 11:40 By receptionradiokerry
KERRY IFA AGM THURSDAY 6TH FEBRUARY, 2025
KERRY IFA AGM WILL TAKE PLACE THIS THURSDAY 6TH FEBRUARY AT 8.30PM IN THE ROSE HOTEL, TRALEE. GUEST SPEAKERS: Michael Healy Rae TD and Padraic Stapelton, IFA Forestry Chairman.  All welcome to attend.

