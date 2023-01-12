Advertisement
Kerry GAA Supporters Club social will be held at Ballygarry House Hotel on Saturday 21st January

Jan 12, 2023 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry GAA Supporters Club social will be held at Ballygarry House Hotel on Saturday 21st January
The Kerry GAA Supporters Club social will be held at Ballygarry House Hotel on Saturday 21st January at 7pm. Guests, Jack ó Connor, Seán Ó Shea, Joe Ó Connor & David Clifford. Music by Uí Bhriain. Tickets €50 from club members.

