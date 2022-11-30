Advertisement
Community Diary

Keel Goes Country, Saturday 3rd December.

Nov 30, 2022 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Keel Goes Country, Saturday 3rd December.
Keel Goes Country, Saturday 3rd December.  Music and dancing with Eddie Lee and the Paudie Coffey Band at Keel Community Hall, Castlemaine.  Doors open at 8pm.  Entry €10 on the door.

