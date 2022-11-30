Keel Goes Country, Saturday 3rd December. Music and dancing with Eddie Lee and the Paudie Coffey Band at Keel Community Hall, Castlemaine. Doors open at 8pm. Entry €10 on the door.
Advertisement
Keel Goes Country, Saturday 3rd December. Music and dancing with Eddie Lee and the Paudie Coffey Band at Keel Community Hall, Castlemaine. Doors open at 8pm. Entry €10 on the door.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus