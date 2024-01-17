Advertisement
Join The Mission for all parishes starting Sunday

Jan 17, 2024 00:49 By receptionradiokerry
Join The Mission for all parishes starting Sunday. Register on www.dioceseofkerry.ie for your daily e-mail link to Mission Activities and 8pm Nightly Talks. 4 days of Hope Alive! through prayer and reflection. www.dioceseofkerry.ie

