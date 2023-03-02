Advertisement
Community Diary

John Mitchel’s GAA Bingo is on Wednesday and Friday nights

Mar 2, 2023 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
John Mitchel’s GAA Bingo is on Wednesday and Friday nights John Mitchel’s GAA Bingo is on Wednesday and Friday nights
Share this article

John Mitchel’s GAA Bingo is on Wednesday and Friday nights at 8.30pm in our Clubhouse on John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee beside the railway station. Cash prizes and jackpot each night.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus