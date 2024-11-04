Advertisement
Community Diary

John Lonergan at the Killarney Plaza Hotel November 7th

Nov 4, 2024 11:23 By receptionradiokerry
John Lonergan at the Killarney Plaza Hotel November 7th
A free event hosted by Torc CFRC, “In Conversation with John Lonergan” former Governor of Mountjoy Prison, will take place this Thursday 7th November at 8pm at the Killarney Plaza Hotel.

