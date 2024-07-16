Iveragh Vintage Field Day Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville

Iveragh Vintage Field Day this Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville from 11am-4pm. All things vintage from steam engines to sheaf throwing, plus a unique display of 50 years of Ford. Great day guaranteed. Proceeds to Cúnamh Iveragh.
Iveragh Vintage Field Day this Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville from 11am-4pm. All things vintage from steam engines to sheaf throwing, plus a unique display of 50 years of Ford. Great day guaranteed. Proceeds to Cúnamh Iveragh.
