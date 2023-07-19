Advertisement
Community Diary

Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday in Waterville.

Jul 19, 2023 10:22 By receptionradiokerry
Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday in Waterville.
Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday 11am to 5pm in Waterville. Steam engine, trashing, stone crushing, shearing, butter making, blacksmith, machinery, cars, tractors, music, dancing.  All proceeds Skellig Stars.

 

