Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday in Waterville.

Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday 11am to 5pm in Waterville. Steam engine, trashing, stone crushing, shearing, butter making, blacksmith, machinery, cars, tractors, music, dancing. All proceeds Skellig Stars.
Advertisement
Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day this Sunday 11am to 5pm in Waterville. Steam engine, trashing, stone crushing, shearing, butter making, blacksmith, machinery, cars, tractors, music, dancing. All proceeds Skellig Stars.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus