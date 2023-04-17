Advertisement
Community Diary

Into Action AA group Killarney Open Public Meeting on Sunday 23rd April

Apr 17, 2023 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Into Action AA group Killarney Open Public Meeting on Sunday 23rd April Into Action AA group Killarney Open Public Meeting on Sunday 23rd April
Share this article

Into Action AA group Killarney are holding an open public meeting on Sunday 23rd April @7 30pm in the parish centre church of the Resurrection, Park Road , Killarney -  Eircode V93 VK7.   Further information on 087 9853511

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus