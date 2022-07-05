Advertisement
Innisfallen Island Killarney Mass Friday July 8th

Jul 5, 2022 15:07 By receptionradiokerry
Mass will take place on Innisfallen Island Killarney on Friday next (July 8th ) at   6.30pm  Boats leaving Ross Castle from 4pm onwards.  A charge of €5 will apply.  For further information contact  Mary O’Donoghue   064 6635410

