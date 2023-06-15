Advertisement
Community Diary

Innisfallen Annual Mass will be held on Friday June 23rd

Jun 15, 2023 08:06 By receptionradiokerry
Innisfallen Annual Mass will be held on Friday June 23rd
Innisfallen Annual Mass will be held on Friday June 23rd at 6.30pm. Boats leaving Ross Castle from 4pm onwards. All welcome. An Informal charge for the boat service will apply.

