Advertisement
Community Diary

Inch Christmas Day Swim 2023

Dec 14, 2023 11:56 By receptionradiokerry
Inch Christmas Day Swim 2023
Share this article

Inch Christmas Day Swim in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Group takes place at 12.30 sharp. Refreshments afterwards in Sammy’s. Come along and take the plunge for a vital service.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Day of Prayer in Scartaglen this Sunday December 17th
Advertisement
Kerry Samaritans Church Gate Collections Dec 24th and 25th
Return tickets for the Milltown/Listry Parish Draw as the draw takes place this Monday 18th December
Advertisement

Recommended

JP McManus To Donate €1Million To Every County GAA Board
Day of Prayer in Scartaglen this Sunday December 17th
Kerry GAA Clubs To Receive Over €200,000 In Grants
FAI Tight Lipped On Candidates
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus