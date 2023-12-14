Inch Christmas Day Swim 2023

Inch Christmas Day Swim in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Group takes place at 12.30 sharp. Refreshments afterwards in Sammy’s. Come along and take the plunge for a vital service.
