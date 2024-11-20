Advertisement
IFA Dairy Meeting on Kerry Co-Op Joint Venture Tralee November 21st

Nov 20, 2024 10:18 By receptionradiokerry
IFA Dairy Meeting on Kerry Co-Op Joint Venture Tralee November 21st
An IFA Dairy Meeting on Kerry Co-Op Joint Venture will be held at 8pm sharp on Thursday November 21st at the Manor West Hotel, Tralee. Guest Speakers: Karl Kissane and Thomas Culloty IFAC.

