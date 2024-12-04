Advertisement
ICSA AGM on Friday December 6th

Dec 4, 2024 11:41 By receptionradiokerry
The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) will hold their Kerry Annual General Meeting at O’Riorda’s Bar, Ballymacelligott this Friday evening at 8pm. All matters of farming will be discussed.

