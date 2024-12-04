ICSA AGM on Friday December 6th

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) will hold their Kerry Annual General Meeting at O’Riorda’s Bar, Ballymacelligott this Friday evening at 8pm. All matters of farming will be discussed.
Advertisement
The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) will hold their Kerry Annual General Meeting at O’Riorda’s Bar, Ballymacelligott this Friday evening at 8pm. All matters of farming will be discussed.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus