Hunger Strike this Thursday and Friday in the CYMS Killorglin

Mar 29, 2022 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
Killorglin Archive Society presents Killorglin native Máirín Cregan’s Play Hunger Strike this Thursday and Friday in the CYMS Killorglin @ 8pm. Tickets €15. Booking 066-9762053 or at door.

