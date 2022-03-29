Killorglin Archive Society presents Killorglin native Máirín Cregan’s Play Hunger Strike this Thursday and Friday in the CYMS Killorglin @ 8pm. Tickets €15. Booking 066-9762053 or at door.
Advertisement
Killorglin Archive Society presents Killorglin native Máirín Cregan’s Play Hunger Strike this Thursday and Friday in the CYMS Killorglin @ 8pm. Tickets €15. Booking 066-9762053 or at door.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus