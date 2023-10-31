Advertisement
“How to be content & happy in life” - Free Talk by John Lonergan in Killarney November 2nd

Oct 31, 2023 11:32 By receptionradiokerry
“How to be content & happy in life” - Free Talk by John Lonergan in Killarney November 2nd
John Lonergan, former Governor of Mountjoy Prison will be giving a free talk with the theme of “How to be content & happy in life” on Thursday 2nd of November at 7.30pm in the Killarney Plaza Hotel.

