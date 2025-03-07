Advertisement
Community Diary

Healing Streams Service at KDYS Killarney March 14-16th

Mar 7, 2025 09:42 By receptionradiokerry
Healing Streams Service at KDYS Killarney March 14-16th
Share this article

Join the live Healing Streams Services with Pastor Chris from the 14th to 16th March at 2pm daily at the KDYS Killarney.  Free Registration on www.healingstreams.tv/zone/ukz1

Enquiries to 087 9736794

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland Tuesday March 11th
Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday night at the Community Centre
Tarbert Theatre Players Present "Finders Keepers" March 7th & 8th
Advertisement

Recommended

Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland Tuesday March 11th
Kerry home again tonight
Warriors tonight round out group stages of Mens U20 League
Over 1,300 dog licences issued in Kerry in January
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus