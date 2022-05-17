Garden Fete this Sunday to Celebrate Mercy Mounthawk Schools' 20th Year!

As part of the Mercy Mounthawk School, Tralee’s 20th anniversary celebrations a Garden Féte will be held in the school this Sunday (May 22nd) from 2 to 5pm. Parking will be available in Tralee Mart.
