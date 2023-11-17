Advertisement
Community Diary

Gambler’s Anonymous Open Public Meeting - Tralee Friday November 24th

Nov 17, 2023 11:29 By receptionradiokerry
Gambler’s Anonymous open public meeting will be held at the Rose Hotel, Tralee this Friday November 24th at 8.30pm.   All welcome.   Refreshments afterwards. For more information call 087 2444 128

