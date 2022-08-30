Advertisement
Friends of University Hospital Kerry Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee this Friday September 2nd.

Aug 30, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
The Friends of University Hospital Kerry are holding their 30th Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee this Friday September 2nd. Please support our annual fundraiser.

