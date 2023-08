Forbairt na Dromoda will host a family fun day on Sunday next August 27th at the Dromid Centre (V23RK10). Events will commence with a walk at 11am. There will be lots of activities for kids and music and dancing with Neillie O'Donnell and DJ Eddie and an Interactive show with Drum Dance Ireland. BBQ will be provided by Skellig Meats. Bígí Linn. Further information please call 066-9474782

