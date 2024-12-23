Advertisement
Five Card Draw Poker Classic in aid of Athletico Ardfert Soccer Club on Friday December 27th at Mc Elligott’s Bar, Ardfert

Dec 23, 2024 11:42 By receptionradiokerry
Five Card Draw Poker Classic in aid of Athletico Ardfert Soccer Club on Friday December 27th at Mc Elligott’s Bar, Ardfert. Registration at 8pm sharp.  Entry €30.  Buy Back €10.  60% Pay Out Guaranteed

