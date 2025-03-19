Faha Listry AA Meeting Friday March 21st

The Faha Listry Group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting at 8.30pm this Friday March 21st at the Listry Community Centre. Al Anon will also be present. Refreshments served. All welcome.
