Advertisement
Community Diary

Faha Listry AA Meeting Friday March 21st

Mar 19, 2025 08:43 By receptionradiokerry
Faha Listry AA Meeting Friday March 21st
Share this article

The Faha Listry Group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting at 8.30pm this Friday March 21st at the Listry Community Centre. Al Anon will also be present. Refreshments served. All welcome.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wales' Cor Meibion Colwyn Male Choir and Kerry Choral Union at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on March 21st
Advertisement
Michael English will perform in Moyvane on Sunday March 23rd
Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA March 12th
Advertisement

Recommended

IBTS appeals for blood donors at Castleisland clinics
Over €700,000 owed to Kerry County Council in derelict sites levies
Robertson beats Bingham in Player's Championship
Gardaí appealing for information following significant fencing material theft from West Kerry farm
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus